ANZ-Roy Morgan Australia Consumer Confidence data, a weekly survey.

+1.16 for the week

still very, very weak

ANZ comments:

rose 1.1pts after the RBA paused

This was the most positive result to follow an RBA meeting since rate hikes began in May 2022, and was led by those paying off their mortgage (+3.9pts)

The RBA left its cash rate unchanged from the March 8 meeting last week: