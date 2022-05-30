>
Australian weekly consumer confidence 90.7 (prior 90.8)
Australian weekly consumer confidence 90.7 (prior 90.8)
-
Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey
ANZ remarks:
- ANZ-Roy Morgan Aus Consumer Confidence dipped 0.1% showing no marked reaction to the election. This is the 5th election since the survey went weekly in 2008, and none has shown a large swing in confidence. Prior to this one though, confidence was historically low
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW