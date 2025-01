ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey was out earlier, doing a bit of a catch up.

Comes in at 85.8

prior 87.1

inflation expectations 5.2% (prior 5%)

ANZ comment:

positive impact of the new year appears to be waning

the series is still up 1.9 points from the end of December

***

Below 100 is a net pessimistic reading.