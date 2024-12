ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence 83.9, a 9wk low

fell 1.6pts from 85.5 (this was a 2.9 point fall from its previous week!)

ANZ comment:

despite the RBA signalling its comfort with the inflation outlook after its December meeting

fall was driven by a 7.9pt fall in the ‘time to buy a major household item’

Deeply pessimistic to even more deeply pessimistic, again.