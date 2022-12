The weekly survey from ANZ-Roy Morgan for Australian Consumer Confidence. Fell this week after three weeks of gains.

Comes in at 82.7

prior week 83.1

ANZ comment:

improved sentiment around spending on major items is usual for this time of the year and was reflected in ANZ-observed spending in November which received a boost from Black Friday sales.

As part of the report is data for consumers' inflation expectations, These fell by 0.4 to 5.8%. Perhaps due to the drop in petrol prices.