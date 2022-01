The weekly confidence data from Australia has slumped:

Australia weekly consumer confidence 97.9 (prior 106.0)

This monthly survey from WPAC/MI is not quite as bad - still above the 100 line separating net pessimism from net optimism. WPAC remark:

While the January sentiment result was resilient overall, responses over the course of the survey week – from January 10 to January 14 – did show a deterioration suggesting some increased anxiety as the week progressed.

AUD unmoved: