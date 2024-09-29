In May the Australian Treasury forecast a budget suplus of A$9.8bn.

The final outcome though is way above, at A$15.8bn, which is more than A$6bn better than forecast.

Revenue dropped but spending was slashed.

It's the first consecutive year surplus in nearly 20 years. Strong commodity prices were a solid contributing factor.

At the margin, less fiscal stimulus (represented by the larger surplus) will ease inflation pressure somewhat (like I said, at the margin) and will bring forward an RBA rate cut (let me repeat, at the margin, this is not a call for an imminent RBA rate cut).

