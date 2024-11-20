Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered his Ministeral Statement on the Economy. In summary Chalmers pointed to Australia facing a more challenging fiscal outlook as key trading partner China cools and the local job market loosens

tumbling iron ore prices and a softening labour market have hit government revenue

leaving a “sliver” of the revenue windfalls that supported the Budget bottom line for the past two years

Chalmers statement sets the scene for next month’s mid-year Budget update

Chalmers said he was “confident not complacent” that the worst of the inflation storm had passed

AUD not a lot moved, there is not a lot new in Chalmer's remarks.