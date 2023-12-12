Australia's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (the mid-year budget update) is likely to include around A$10 billion in savings.
- Its due on Wednesday, 13 December 2023
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher :
- " ... our responsible approach will ensure we are not putting upwards pressure on inflation"
- "We are continuing to show restraint and to find savings and reprioritisations to account for new spending, some of which is unavoidable,"
- government looks to cut spending in a bid to contain high inflation