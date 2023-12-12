Australia's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (the mid-year budget update) is likely to include around A$10 billion in savings.

Its due on Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher :

" ... our responsible approach will ensure we are not putting upwards pressure on inflation"

"We are continuing to show restraint and to find savings and reprioritisations to account for new spending, some of which is unavoidable,"

Reuters have moree here: