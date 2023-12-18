Australia has a new 'strategic materials list', those deemed essential to transitioning to 'green' energy that have not yet been subject to supply chain disruption. For example:

copper, nickel, aluminium, phosphorous, tin, and zinc

Australia already has a separate, 'critical minerals list', those used in the defence and technology sectors and vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.

Strategic materials will be able to access $40 bn in government support from agencies including Export Finance Australia. , The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, The Clean Energy Finance Corporation, The Value Adding in Resources Stream as well as the National Reconstruction Fund.

ps., coming up: Reserve Bank of Australia December minutes due Tuesday - Q4 inflation data the key though