John Lonsdale is chair of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

In a speech to the Australian Financial Review's Banking Summit.

"The differences between the regulatory requirements for Australian banks and many overseas jurisdictions give us confidence that the banking system here is among the best equipped in the world to handle a crisis"

"They don't, however, make us complacent or blind to the potential impact overseas events can have on financial stability here."

Earlier there were assurances from the government also:

----

I'm hoping all these assurances are not getting us prepared for something to hit the fan.