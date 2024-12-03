The Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is trading down -0.32% at 8468.10.
Yesterday, the index closed at a new all-time record price of 8495.20. The high intraday price reached 8514.50. The index starts the day up 0.7% for the trading week
The Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is trading down -0.32% at 8468.10.
Yesterday, the index closed at a new all-time record price of 8495.20. The high intraday price reached 8514.50. The index starts the day up 0.7% for the trading week
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read