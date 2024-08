Australia's S&P/ASX 200 ind trading down -0.12% at 8061.50 in early trading.

The index has been building since it's a tumble back on August 5 of -3.7% (same day the Nikkei fell -12.4%). Since that time 13 days have been higher with only 2 days lower.

The high close level comes in at 8114.7. The close yesterday reached up to 8084.50.