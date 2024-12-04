Australia's Treasurer Chalmers:

Today's national accounts show positive but week GDP growth

People are under pressure but it's encouraging to see growth in real disposable incomes.

Australia's economy grew by 0.3% in the third quarter, falling short of the expected 0.4% as weakness in consumer and business spending offset increased government expenditure on defense and infrastructure. Annual growth slowed to 0.8%, down from 1.0% in the previous quarter, marking recession-level figures. Household spending, which makes up half of GDP, contributed nothing to growth, leaving government spending to provide the sole boost with a 0.6 percentage point contribution.