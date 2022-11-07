The latest weekly result is here:

Coming up later in the session, due at 2330 GMT, is the Westpac Consumer Confidence survey for November.

ASB in New Zealand preview:

last month showed a 0.9% fall, driven primarily by responses prior to the October RBA Board meeting where the size of interest rate hikes was reduced.

Also of relevance for AUD traders are the result of the National Australia Bank Business Survey due at 003.0 GMT:

We expect business conditions and confidence to ease as the full force of the interest rate hiking cycle is felt in the economy. The pricing measures will be of close interest given the inflationary pressures in the economy.