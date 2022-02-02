GMs Mary Barra on CNBC said:

GM will increase its US dollar 35 billion investment number for EVs very shortly

And from Ford:

total vehicle sales for January came in at 143,351 units with EV sales growing four times faster than the overall electrified segment

GM stock is up 1.54% in premarket trading, while Ford is up 1.26%. Ford will announce their earnings tomorrow after the close.

US stocks are set to open mixed. The futures are implying:

Dow, -28 points

NASDAQ +160 points

S&P +22 points

AMD and Alphabet shares are up sharply after earnings after the close yesterday. PayPal is down sharply after its earnings disappointed and so did guidance.

WTI crude oil is up 0.54% at $88.68.