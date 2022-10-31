Reuters Reports - German households are paying more than 2-1/2 times as much for an average annual gas contract from their supplier than a year ago although wholesale prices are reflecting lower consumption and more diversified supply, data showed on Monday.



Energy prices portal Check24 said the average gas price in October for a typical household consuming 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) stood at 3,726 euros ($3,702.15). A year ago - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting disruption to gas supplies - such a contract could have been secured at 1,365 euros.

