It's all looking rather tentative again today as markets are awaiting the much anticipated US CPI data later today. The mood in FX is rather muted while US futures and bond yields are little changed as we head towards European trading. I doubt we'll get much action in the session ahead, so brace yourselves for a bit of a slow one once more.

That being said, there will be some notable economic data releases on the agenda at least. UK labour market data, albeit with some caveats as warned before here, will feature alongside Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey. There will also be the final October reading for Spanish inflation and the second estimate for Eurozone Q3 GDP.

In any case, none of the above should be material market movers as traders and investors are going to be fixated on the inflation numbers from the US instead.

0700 GMT - UK October payrolls change

0700 GMT - UK September ILO unemployment rate

0700 GMT - UK September average weekly earnings

0730 GMT - Switzerland October producer and import prices

0800 GMT - Spain October final CPI figures

1000 GMT - Germany November ZEW survey current conditions, outlook

1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 GDP second estimate

1100 GMT - US October NFIB small business optimism index

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.