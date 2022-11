This data point is used as an indicator for capex to come down the pipeline, in around 6 to 9 months.

Japanese Core Machinery Orders -4.6% m/m

expected 0.7%, previous -5.8%

+ 2.9% y/y

expected 8%, previous 9.7%

For the July to September quarter as a whole, -1.6% q/q

--

Outlooks:

October - December quarter seen at +3.6% q/q

---

Machinery order data comes via Japan's Cabinet Office.