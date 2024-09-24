Axios:

Hezbollah has urged Iran to launch an attack on Isreal.

Iran has so far refrained the overtures.

Accordng to Axioa, two Israeli officials said Iranian officials told their Hezbollah counterparts that "the timing isn't right" for launching an attack against Israel because the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly.

In a briefing with reporters on Monday in New York, Pezeshkian said Israel is the party seeking a wider war in the region and stressed that Iran doesn't want to fall into this "trap."

