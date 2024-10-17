Axios is a US politics site and a bit of a go to for info on this election.

They've posted a background on Trump in the absence of health records being released:

There's no requirement for a presidential candidate to publicly disclose medical information

Former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman said Wednesday that as "an overweight ... never smoker," Trump "appears in good health" for his age, but he raised concerns about his cognitive ability that's needed for critical decision making. "He exhibits cognitive decline in reasoning, memory, and processing speed, consistent with his advanced age," added Kuhlman, who worked with former Presidents Clinton, George. W Bush and Obama but has never examined Trump, over email.

Here is the link for more:

Most men Trump's age would be content to head off to the golf course. Good on him for hanging on.