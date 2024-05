The Baker Hughes rig count for the current week is showing:

Oil rigs down -3 to 496

Gas rigs up 1 to 103

Total rigs down -2 to 603

The reserve pool is trading at $78.35 down $0.92 or -1.16%. Prices are trading near lows for the day. The high of the day was at $79.93.

For the trading week, the prices of $0.39 or 0.50%. The low for the week reached $76.92 (Wednesday). The high for the week was at $79.93 (today)