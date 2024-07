Baker Hughes weekly rig count:

Oil 479, unchanged on the week.

Natural Gas 101, +4 on the week

Total rig count 581, +4 on the week

Crude oil is currently trading at $84.04 up $0.17 or 0.20%. The high price reached $84.52 (that was the high for the week). The low price was at $83.02. The low price for the week was down at $81.38 reached on Monday. Last week closed at $81.54. The gain for the week is 3.07%.