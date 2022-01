The weekly Baker Hughes rig count data is in:

Oil rigs fell -1 to 491

Natural gas rigs rose 4 to 113

Total rigs rose +3 to 604 for the current week

The price of WTI crude oil futures are trading at $84.85. That's down $0.84 on the day (March contract). The high price reached $85.56 the low price extended all the way down to $82.78 before bouncing back higher. Last Friday the price closed at $83.82.