The weekly Baker Hughes rig cuts for the week are showing:

Oil rigs 479 down -1

Gas rigs 102 up +1

Total rigs unchanged at 585.

The price of crude oil is traing up $0.69 at $69.95 on the day.

Looking at the hourly chart, the low today at $69.68 has extended back down test the 200 hour MA at $69.64. A move below that level is a tilt more to the downside. Staying above would be more of a positive tilt technically.