Total rigs -9 at 711

Oil rigs -5 at 570

Natural gas rigs -4 at 137

Looking back toward the beginning of the year, the rig count on January 13 showed:

Total rigs: 775

Oil rigs: 623

Gas rigs: 150

Crude oil is trading up $0.68 at $72.51. For the day, the high price reached $73.05. The low price was down $71.49.