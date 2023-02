The Baker Hughes rig count fell -12 to 759. That was the lowest total rig count since September 2022.

Oil rigs fell -10 to 599.

NatGas rigs fell -2 to 158.

The total fall of -12 was the biggest fall for a week going back to June 2020.

The price of crude oil is continuing the run to the downside. The price is down around $2.11 at $73.81 and trading at the lowest level since January 9.