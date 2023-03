Natural gas rigs unchanged

Total rigs +4

At some point, you would like to see some real discipline in the natural gas space but many players are hoping to weather the low prices for now and get better prices from a cold winter in 2023-24 or the build-out of LNG in the second half of the decade. Ultimately, LNG will be a big tailwind but this year has proven that it's easy to bring on additional supplies so it may be a long wait before we see $9 gas again.