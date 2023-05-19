The weekly Baker Hughes rig count shows a decline of -11 on the week:

Oil rigs -11 to 575 Largest week decline since September 2021.

Nat. Gas rigs unchanged at 141

Total rigs -11 at 720

Last week, natural gas rigs tumbled -16 rigs. This week it is the oil rigs with a sharp one-week fall.

Looking back toward the beginning of the year, the rig count on January 13 showed:

Total rigs: 775

Oil rigs: 623

Gas rigs: 150

Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $71.86. It is up $1.20 or 2.41%

The price of natural gas has moved lower since the Baker Hughes announcement. It was trading at $2.73, but it has fallen to $2.68 currently. That's down two cents on the day or -0.78%. For the week, crude oil is still up $0.32 or 13.5%