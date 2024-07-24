Bloomberg (gated) gathered together views on the USD from Deutsche, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Bank say that tarriffs & associated stronger implications for the USD are significantly more likely to be dominant than stated polices to seek a weaker USD

Barclays say in isolation the tariff risk is enough to support a rally for the USD ... but full retailiation for the Trump tariffs could send the dollar 4% higher against FX such as the yuan.

Morgan Stanley also say that higher Trump tariffs will strengthen the dollar, and even more os when retailiation occurs. MS say its difficult for intervention to alter the trajectory