Bloomberg (gated) gathered together views on the USD from Deutsche, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley.
- Deutsche Bank say that tarriffs & associated stronger implications for the USD are significantly more likely to be dominant than stated polices to seek a weaker USD
- Barclays say in isolation the tariff risk is enough to support a rally for the USD ... but full retailiation for the Trump tariffs could send the dollar 4% higher against FX such as the yuan.
- Morgan Stanley also say that higher Trump tariffs will strengthen the dollar, and even more os when retailiation occurs. MS say its difficult for intervention to alter the trajectory