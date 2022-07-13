The banking earnings will start to come out tomorrow morning kicking off the earnings calendar for the current cycle. This quarter the rising dollar and inflationary costs has analysts revising projections for companies like Apple and Microsoft and other multinational giants.

It is always difficult to measure investor sentiment. Recall in the last cycle, when Netflix earnings and subscriber base missed badly, and the stock moved over 30% to 40% lower on the news in a single day?

That reaction set the stage for other brutal moves on misses going forward. Reactions are often repeated. BTW, Netflix reports on July 19th.

Below are a list of the key earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. Read this Term over the next two days:

Thursday, July 14

JP Morgan Chase

Charles Schwab

Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank

Friday, July 15

Citigroup

Wells Fargo

State Street Corp

PNC Financial

UnitedHealth Group

US Bancorp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Next week:

Monday, July 18

Bank of America

IBM

Goldman Sachs

Tuesday, July 19

Lockheed Martin

Halliburton

Harley-Davidson

Netflix

Kinder Morgan

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 20

Alcoa

United Airlines

CSX

Twitter

Tesla

Thursday, July 21

AT&T

Dow

Freeport-McMoran

Phillip Morris

Friday, July 22

American Express

Cleveland Cliffs

Verizon

Other key release dates going forward:

Alphabet reports on July 25

Microsoft reports on July 26

Boeing reports on July 27

Apple reports on July 28

Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4