The banking earnings will start to come out tomorrow morning kicking off the earnings calendar for the current cycle. This quarter the rising dollar and inflationary costs has analysts revising projections for companies like Apple and Microsoft and other multinational giants.

It is always difficult to measure investor sentiment. Recall in the last cycle, when Netflix earnings and subscriber base missed badly, and the stock moved over 30% to 40% lower on the news in a single day?

That reaction set the stage for other brutal moves on misses going forward. Reactions are often repeated. BTW, Netflix reports on July 19th.

Below are a list of the key  earnings  over the next two days:

Thursday, July 14

  • JP Morgan Chase
  • Charles Schwab
  • Morgan Stanley
  • First Republic Bank

Friday, July 15

  • Citigroup
  • Wells Fargo
  • State Street Corp
  • PNC Financial
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • US Bancorp
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Next week:

Monday, July 18

  • Bank of America
  • IBM
  • Goldman Sachs

Tuesday, July 19

  • Lockheed Martin
  • Halliburton
  • Harley-Davidson
  • Netflix
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 20

  • Alcoa
  • United Airlines
  • CSX
  • Twitter
  • Tesla

Thursday, July 21

  • AT&T
  • Dow
  • Freeport-McMoran
  • Phillip Morris

Friday, July 22

  • American Express
  • Cleveland Cliffs
  • Verizon

Other key release dates going forward:

  • Alphabet reports on July 25
  • Microsoft reports on July 26
  • Boeing reports on July 27
  • Apple reports on July 28
  • Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4