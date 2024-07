Bank of America say that the confidence of the Federal Reserve seeing inflation returning to 2% will come down to shelter inflation.

BoA cite the importance of the sector due to its weight in cor CPI and core PCE inflation. BoA argue that if shelter does not move lower, then achieving 2% core inflation requires very soft goods and non-shelter services prices:

Achieving this repeatedly over time seems unlikely in our view

Too long to wait until Friday for some music, lets do this now