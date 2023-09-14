Bank of America expects Congress to pass a continuing resolution and thus avoid a government shutdown on October 1.

BoA say, though, that its a 'close call':

situation remains fluid

likelihood of a shutdown, a brief one, is edging closer to 50%

-

This reminds me of that time Fitch downgraded the US citing:

repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions

a steady deterioration in standards of governance

expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years

And everyone who had been screaming about the dangers of shutdown and debt default did a flip and laughed at Fitch. Two-faced I guess.

ps. the downgrade was 6 weeks ago: