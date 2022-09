Some info via Reuters.

Bank of America boosted its 2023 U.S. oil price forecast by $4 to $94 a barrel

citing what it called a "modest but demonstrable production cut at the last OPEC+ meeting."

Also, U.S. crude oil prices will average between $80 and $100 per barrel next year, investors attending a Barclays conference this month estimated

just over half the respondents expect global oil inventories to be lower over the next 12 months

