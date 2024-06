Bank of America forecasts for EUR/USD:

1.12 at the end of 2024

1.17 at the end of 2025 (from previously projecting 1.20)

1.20 in 2026

BoA citing:

Federal Reserve to cut, but more gradually than previously thought

Say that with persistent inflation it'll be a shallow easing cycle

Despite the timing of its EUR/USD forecast B of A says its staying more bearish on the USD than the consensus is.

---

On Thursday US time we got some signs of erosion for USD bullishness: