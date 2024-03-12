Bank of America raised its 2024 earnings-per-share estimate for the S&P 500 to $250 from $235 ( & for 2025, Bank of America is forecasting EPS at $275, growing 10% year over year. )

citing companies delivered a strong beat for the fourth quarter and bank’s economists raised their 2024 GDP forecast to 2.7% year over year from 1.4% (the GDP increase translates to 5 percentage points in additional EPS growth)

“2023 was a transition year for Corporate America, and companies have now adjusted to the new higher rate and tepid demand environment”

manufacturing downturn is coming to an end

Microsoft , Amazon and Alphabet are entering a reinvestment cycle, expected to spend $180 billion in capital expenditures

“History suggests companies in reinvestment cycles underperform, but we see a potential virtuous cycle forming from AI (artificial intelligence) investments”

