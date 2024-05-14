The US CPI data is due at 0830 US Eastern time on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, which is 1230 GMT:

Bank of America says they expect a notable moderation in the pace of inflation:

Expects the headline to read 0.33% m/m and 3.4% y/y, from March's 0.38% and 3.5%

expect the 3 month annualized to read 5.2% y/y from 4.6% prior

Expects core CPI at 0.28% m/m and 3.6% y/y, from 0.36% and 3.8% in March

BoA expects disinflation in core goods CPI but still high core services @ 0.41% m/m and 5.3% y/y (priors 0.52% & 5.4%)