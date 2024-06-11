Writing just before the Monday pop higher for crude, Bank of America analysts says oil prices were reflecting any risk premium at all, "zero". Said it was trading cheap.

Ahead:

oil the "best upside hedge for pre-US election geopolitical risk"

there is "no Goldilocks in Geopolitics as global players not too focused on de-escalation"

and that oil is the "normal asset winner on unanticipated conflict"

I posted yesterday on Goldman Sachs seeing supply tightness ahead: