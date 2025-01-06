Stay Vigilant Amid Macro Uncertainties

  • China’s equity markets rebounded in 2024, driven by domestic policy shifts, but uncertainties in global trade, supply chains, and geopolitical dynamics may affect confidence in 2025.
  • BoA add that the strength and scope of the policies announced are yet to seen , and that impact will lag for quarters.
  • H-shares and ADRs are vulnerable to financial decoupling, while A-shares are more impacted by trade tensions.
  • Strategy: Begin defensively (high yield/value) in early 2025 and add quality beta during corrections or stimulus. A stronger rally is possible in 2H25 if credit growth accelerates.

Market: The Worst of De-rating and Flow-Selling is Over

  • The MSCI China Index rose 16% in 2024 after losing nearly 50% over the prior three years.
  • Top-performing sectors: IT (+40%), Financials (+38%), Communication (+26%).
  • Underperformers: Healthcare (-20%), Real Estate (-11%).
  • Forward P/E valuation rose to 10x (below the long-term average of 12x), with EPS growth forecasts of 18%/9% for 2024/2025 facing downside risks.

Macro: Strong Stimulus Needed for a 2026 Recovery

  • GDP growth in 2025 is expected to weaken, requiring stimulus measures to drive a recovery in 2026.
  • Credit growth must increase from <8% to nearly 9% YoY in 2025. Key expectations include:
    • 40-60bp LPR cuts.
    • A higher budget deficit (~4%).
    • Some RMB depreciation.
  • Broader measures are needed to support jobs, consumption, and structural reforms.

Model Portfolio Preferences

  • Preferred sectors: Internet (media/online retail), non-bank financials, IT hardware, semiconductors, and shipping (localization theme).
  • Downgraded sectors: Liquors, telco, heavy machinery, and healthcare (due to negative earnings revisions).
  • Cautious outlook: Coal, real estate, and construction materials.
Shanghai Composite fast furious rally 06 January 2025 2