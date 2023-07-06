Comments via Bank of America on US equities - market breadth and funds inflow

BoA expects stocks other than tech to join in the rally in H2

“Just to get to the historical average 12-month breadth of 50% by year-end, about a quarter of stocks in the S&P 500 would have to climb at least 5.7% assuming the index stays flat through the year end,”

“We expect breadth to continue to broaden out as seen in June, and expect the equal-weighted index to outperform the cap-weighted index in 2H”

Bank of America further note that their clients were big buyers of stocks last week: