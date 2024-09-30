Bank of America say that with EUR/USD on approach to their year-end target of 1.12 the pair has limited upside:

market expectations for Federal Reserve and European Central Bank interest-rate cuts are fully priced now for 2024

(

I'll just pop in that after Powell spoke on Monday those expectations looked to have been overpriced for the Fed:

)

BoA go on:

EUR/USD should rise again in 2025, weaker dollar impacting

“Our thesis remains that Fed policy easing in a US soft landing will weaken the dollar from an overvalued level.”

target 1.15 by Q2 next year

holds a long now with stop loss at 1.10 (raised from 1.04 previously)

end-2024 target is 1.12

--

EUR/USD update: