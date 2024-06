Bloomberg (gated) citing a note from analysts at Bank of America:

the outperformance of value over growth stocks as market breadth improves could be the next “pain trade” for investors

also warn of an outright drop in US equities and a widening in investment-grade bond spreads

Late last week Goldman Sachs warned of the concentration of gains amongst the Magnificent Seven (really the Magnificent One ... NVDA)