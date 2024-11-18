Bank of America pm Sterling, looking for gains in 2025. BoA cite

UK unlikely to be the focal point of Trump’s trade tariff plans UK reliance on its service sector will also offer some protection against any tariffs direction of travel in Brexit is less hostile under the UK Labour government

BoA not looking for immediate sustained gains:

stronger dollar following the US election a limiting factor near term

But EUR/GBP likely to drop in 2025 amid political and fiscal volatility in the eurozone.