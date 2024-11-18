Bank of America pm Sterling, looking for gains in 2025. BoA cite
- UK unlikely to be the focal point of Trump’s trade tariff plans
- UK reliance on its service sector will also offer some protection against any tariffs
- direction of travel in Brexit is less hostile under the UK Labour government
BoA not looking for immediate sustained gains:
- stronger dollar following the US election a limiting factor near term
But EUR/GBP likely to drop in 2025 amid political and fiscal volatility in the eurozone.