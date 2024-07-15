Bank of Canada

Business sentiment 21% vs 17% prior

Firms’ sales outlooks are mostly unchanged from last quarter and remain more pessimistic than average

Businesses tied to discretionary spending reported particularly weak sales expectations, while those tied to essential spending see population growth continuing to benefit their sales.

Investment spending plans also remain below average

The share of firms reporting labour shortages is near survey lows

Future sales indicator -1 vs +4 prior

Businesses expect inflation to average 2.9% over the next two years, down from 3.2% in the previous quarter and closer to the Bank of Canada's 2% target

The share of firms planning larger-than-normal price increases has fallen to 21% for the next 12 months, down from 27% in 2023.

Firms tied to discretionary spending:

This is a red alert for the Canadian jobs market as the share of companies seeing labor shortages falls to survey lows.

