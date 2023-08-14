The Bank of Canada is out with its Q2 senior loan officer survey and results point to a slight easing through June for businesses. Pricing measures improved slightly but non-pricing measures, like availability, improved a bit more substantially.

In terms of household lending, conditions slightly tightened on both mortgage and non-mortgage measures but not nearly at the pace of Q1.

The pricing measure for households eased, which likely reflected falling yields in April and May following the US bank rout in March. That later reversed in June and yields have continued higher since.