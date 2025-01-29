- A 25 basis point cut was 99% priced in
- Overnight rate at 3.00% vs 3.25% prior
- Prior to the BOC, the market was pricing in 68.5 bps in easing in 2025 (67.6 bps after the announcement)
- BOC announces the end of quantitative tightening
- Will restart asset purchases in early March, beginning gradually so that its balance sheet stabilizes and then grows modestly
- Says the cumulative reduction in the policy rate since last June is substantial
- We will be following tariff developments closely and assessing the implications for economic activity
Macklem will hold a press conference at 10:30 am ET but the opening statement was published along with the statement.
There isn't much of a signal about what's going to come next here in the absence of tariffs but that's understandable given the uncertainty. The MPR says 25% US tariffs plis retaliatory measures would slash GDP growth by ~2.5 percentage points in year 1, along with potential inflation from a falling loonie.
In the aftermath of the BOC, the Canadian dollar has been choppy but is relatively unchanged.