Bank of Canada overnight rate

A 25 basis point cut was 99% priced in

Overnight rate at 3.00% vs 3.25% prior

Prior to the BOC, the market was pricing in 68.5 bps in easing in 2025 (67.6 bps after the announcement)

BOC announces the end of quantitative tightening

Will restart asset purchases in early March, beginning gradually so that its balance sheet stabilizes and then grows modestly

Says the cumulative reduction in the policy rate since last June is substantial

We will be following tariff developments closely and assessing the implications for economic activity

Macklem will hold a press conference at 10:30 am ET but the opening statement was published along with the statement.

There isn't much of a signal about what's going to come next here in the absence of tariffs but that's understandable given the uncertainty. The MPR says 25% US tariffs plis retaliatory measures would slash GDP growth by ~2.5 percentage points in year 1, along with potential inflation from a falling loonie.

In the aftermath of the BOC, the Canadian dollar has been choppy but is relatively unchanged.