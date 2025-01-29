Bank of Canada overnight rate
  • A 25 basis point cut was 99% priced in
  • Overnight rate at 3.00% vs 3.25% prior
  • Prior to the BOC, the market was pricing in 68.5 bps in easing in 2025 (67.6 bps after the announcement)
  • BOC announces the end of quantitative tightening
  • Will restart asset purchases in early March, beginning gradually so that its balance sheet stabilizes and then grows modestly
  • Says the cumulative reduction in the policy rate since last June is substantial
  • We will be following tariff developments closely and assessing the implications for economic activity

Macklem will hold a press conference at 10:30 am ET but the opening statement was published along with the statement.

There isn't much of a signal about what's going to come next here in the absence of tariffs but that's understandable given the uncertainty. The MPR says 25% US tariffs plis retaliatory measures would slash GDP growth by ~2.5 percentage points in year 1, along with potential inflation from a falling loonie.

In the aftermath of the BOC, the Canadian dollar has been choppy but is relatively unchanged.

USDCAD 10 mins d
USDCAD 10 mins