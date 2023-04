The rate path will be determined in accordance with activity data and the development of inflation

Economic activity is at a high level and is accompanied by a tight labor market, although there is a moderation in a number of indicators

Staff forecast of 2.5% growth this year vs 2.8% prior

Economy to grow 3.5% in 2024 vs 3.5% prior

Staff forecast benchmark rate at 4.75%

See inflation at 3.4% this year vs 3.0% prior

It sounds like one more hike and then a pause.