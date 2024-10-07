Some headlines from the Bank of Italy

ISTAT revision implies downward mechanical correction of 0.2 pp of GDP from estimate of 1.0%

Small deviations from govt' budget plans could make it difficult to bring deficit below EU's 3% of GDP limit in 2026

Sees slight GDP expansion in Q3

Do European budget rules even matter anymore? They battered Italy, Greece and Spain for years now the core of Europe is pretending like there were never any rules and the plans to meet deficit targets are in the distant future.