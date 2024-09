The Bank of Japan polls firms as part of its quarterly Tankan survey.

The Price Expectations survey shows:

Japan firms expect CPI to rise 2.4% a year from now, the same rate as the survey 3 months ago.

expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.3% three years from now and an annual 2.2% five years from now

If those estimates are shared by the BoJ it keeps rate hikes on track.