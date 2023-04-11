Bank of Korea Governor Rhee comments following this morning's 'on hold' rate decision:

Tuesday's rate decision was unanimous

Five board members wanted to keep the door open for one more possible rate hike

Central bank will not respond to specific fx rate level

High public utility price rises in 2023 to be responsible for high core inflation

Annual inflation to fall below 4% in Q2

Uncertainty still high over inflation projection for H2

Many board members see market expectations for rate cut this year as somewhat excessive

Consideration of rate cut possible only when inflation is headed far below projection

Chances of real estate market's soft landing increased vs last year

Several board members see need to give warning against early rate cut expectations

Headlines via Reuters