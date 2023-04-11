Bank of Korea Governor Rhee comments following this morning's 'on hold' rate decision:

  • Tuesday's rate decision was unanimous
  • Five board members wanted to keep the door open for one more possible rate hike
  • Central bank will not respond to specific fx rate level
  • High public utility price rises in 2023 to be responsible for high core inflation
  • Annual inflation to fall below 4% in Q2
  • Uncertainty still high over inflation projection for H2
  • Many board members think market expectations for rate policy are excessive
  • Many board members see market expectations for rate cut this year as somewhat excessive
  • Consideration of rate cut possible only when inflation is headed far below projection
  • Chances of real estate market's soft landing increased vs last year
  • Several board members see need to give warning against early rate cut expectations

Headlines via Reuters

